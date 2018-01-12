Moline Sam’s Club begins clearance sale ahead of closure

The Moline Sam’s Club is marking most merchandise 25% off beginning January 12.

This comes the day after the announcement that the store is among more than 60 Sam’s Clubs nationwide that will soon close.

Most merchandise at the Moline location, except for certain items like tobacco and alcohol, is marked 25% off as of Friday, and will be marked 50% off next week, according to two people answering the phone at the store Friday morning.

The last day of business for the Moline location is January 26.

Members wishing for a refund of their membership fees, which range from $45 to $100, may obtain one using samsclub.com/updatemembership.

Prescriptions at the Moline Sam’s Club pharmacy will be transferred to another Sam’s Club location which has yet to be announced, according to a representative of the Sam’s Club website live chat feature.

The representative said members with transferring prescriptions will be notified by phone or email.