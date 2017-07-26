Moline Township officials encourage families to apply for bus ticket program

Moline Township officials say a community effort to help area students get safely to school is working, and they're hoping more families will apply for the bus ticket assistance program.

This school year marks the second year of the initiative, that began after the Moline District closed Ericsson and Garfield schools.

Families raised concerns about children getting from their homes to their new schools without district buses.

Officials say the quarterly program, which reduces fares for Metrolink bus rides, saves qualifying families $175 a year per child.

The Township Supervisor says about fifty students participated last year.

The program is need-based, and you can find more information on how to qualify by clicking the link attached to this article.