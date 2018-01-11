Moline Township to hand out blankets to those in need

Starting Thursday, Jan. 11, those in the area who are homeless will have the chance to get some winter gear.

The Moline Township Activity will be giving out free blankets during a yearly initiative that they have been participating in for over a decade.

The township received 1,200 blankets to give away to those in need this year. For the last 16 years, the Defense Supply Center in Philadelphia has provided the township with blankets so they can be distributed to the community's homeless population.

Supervisor for Moline Township Activity, Don Johnston, says they work in conjunction with the social agencies, police departments and other urban townships.

Johnston says the homeless are sometimes out of sight, out of mind, but there are people struggling in the Quad Cities. He said the blankets usually come earlier in the year, but for 2018, they came at the perfect time.

"We usually work in conjunction with Stand Down, the veterans organization that happens in September," Johnston said. "However, this year the blankets came in a little later, they came in more when you could actually use them. They used to come in July, and it's a little hard to distribute blankets in July. But, this has certainly been a year when we won't have any trouble."

The township will be holding a press conference Thursday morning where area agencies will attend to pick up blankets.

For those in need, they will be able to stop by area township centers to get some blankets.

Those include South Moline, Moline, South Rock Island and Rock Island. You can find their addresses and contact information on the Township Officials of Illinois website.