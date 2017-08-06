Moline and East Moline Police respond to a report of shots fired

Moline and East Moline Police responded responded to a report of shots fired near the 5300 block of 5th Avenue, Moline at approximately 7:20 pm according to a press release.

On arrival, officers located multiple shell casings in the street. Moline and East Moline officers checked the area and local hospitals for a victim and as of this press release no victim or victims have been identified.

Surveillance video of the suspects prior to the shooting was found.

The suspect in the shooting was described as a male with a red hooded sweatshirt in a newer silver Chevy with Illinois registration. The other vehicles involved were a black Chevy 4-door bearing Iowa registration and a newer Ford truck with a push bar on the front of the truck.

Anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the shooting and/or the names of the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting are asked to call the Moline Police Department (309) 524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the QC 762-9500.

