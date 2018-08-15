Moline approves money to rebuild Captain's Table restaurant

More progress to report on rebuilding a popular Quad City riverfront restaurant. The Moline City Council approved an $800,000 loan for the project Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

The Captain's Table restaurant accidentally burned down in January as employees were making renovations. The property is owned by the City of Moline and leased to the restaurant operator.

After the fire, the heavy ice from the firefight presented a risk for the building to collapse, so the city had it immediately torn down. Other than the outdoor patio and parking lot, the site has been vacant.

City Administrator Doug Maxeiner says insurance will cover part of the cost to rebuild and the money just approved will pay for additional costs, including the demolition.

He says the architect is finalizing the design and if all goes well, construction could start in late October or early November.

The restaurant operator will repay the money to the city as part of the rental agreement.

