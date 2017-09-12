Moline artist picked to repair Civil War Soldier’s Monument in Rock Island

Moline artist, John Ketner, has been named as the sculptor to replicate the statue made by sculptor Leonard Wells Volk. The soldier will be cast in bronze.

The Union Soldier used to sit atop the monument and nearly fell off, so was removed for safety reasons. The soldier’s nose has eroded from the elements, the gun is missing the barrel and both hands on the statue need to be resculpted due to missing fingers.

The names of the soldier’s on the monument have eroded over time, making many of them unreadable.

The project to repair the monument began late last fall and is expected to take another six months to complete. The goal is to have a re-dedication ceremony on April 9, 2019.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Rock Island County Historical Society and the Civil War Roundtable- Quad Cities Chapter on the project. The committee is a non-profit group.

