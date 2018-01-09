Moline breaks ground on new performing arts center

A new performing arts center at Moline High School has come in over budget. The district is moving ahead with the project.

Tuesday afternoon, a press conference was held celebrating the start of this $10.75 million project. It was originally budgeted at $10 million.

The cost of the project is being funded through the district's portion of the one percent sales tax and by the Robert E. Bartlett Family Foundation. The Bartlett foundation is providing more than $7 million to the project.

The upgrades include a music and choral room, dressing rooms and multipurpose room for smaller performances.

“The performing arts in education is a huge component of success to every student, and this facility has seen its time,” said Ron May, a consultant with the Bartlett Trust Fund. “It’s used and it's worn out. It's tired, it needs to be revived.”

The original auditorium is 60 years-old. An additional 10 thousand square feet will be built onto the existing structure.

Students at the high school say this will create a more competitive learning experience.

“This also means that we'll be able to learn more and have better capabilities to do bigger shows and work with technology that's needed too if you're going to go into theatre in college,” said President of the Moline High School Drama Club Zamone Perez.

The project is expected to be completed in January of 2019.

