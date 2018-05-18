Moline business burglarized, police searching for suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking to identify a suspect who forced entry into a Moline business.

Officers responded to the 5-Star Wireless store located at 4107 44th Avenue in Moline and found someone had forced entry into the business by breaking the glass front door.

On surveillance video, the suspect is seen grabbing a trash can and filling it with cell phones, totaling over $2,000. The suspect's face is covered but the hoodie seen in the video says "JORDAN" across the bottom of the back.

If you have information submit your tip here, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or tap the free app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.