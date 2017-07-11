Moline business targeted in embezzlement phone scam

A Moline business has fallen victim to a new type of telephone scam. Police say a caller with a blocked number contacted the shift manager at a store and said that upper management was under investigation of embezzlement. The caller instructed the shift manager to take the day's deposits and use it to purchase a pre-paid gift card and then provide the card information over the phone.

Police want to remind everyone that no legitimate government agency will request payment be made to them in the form of gift cards, money transfers or other electronic payments. When in doubt, you should contact an immediate supervisor or the police department before distributing any money.

Police also ask anyone with nformation on this crime to call the Moline Police Department (309) 797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities (309) 762-9500.