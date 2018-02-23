Moline church vandal sentenced

The man found passed out and naked in the basement of a downtown church has pleaded guilty in court. Police say Devin Struble broke into Christ Cathedral Church on 8th Avenue and 17th Street the weekend before Christmas last year.

According to police, Struble was thought to have been drunk at the time. They say he caused $5,000 worth of damage, including damages to statues and the pastor's robes. Struble pleaded guilty to an amended count two, burglary, a class 2 felony. Count one was dismissed.

Struble was sentenced to 24 months probation; 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail, with credit for time served and day for day with the balanced stayed; 350 hours of public service hours to be served at Christ Church; $500 fines plus court costs; and $1,000 of restitution to the Christ Church.

