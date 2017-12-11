Moline considers up to $750 fine for feeding ducks

Many animal lovers old and young alike enjoy feeding ducks.

But if an ordinance under consideration by city council passes, people caught feeding any waterfowl in any city park will face a fine.

The item listed on council’s December 12 agenda notes Moline currently does not restrict the feeding of waterfowl in city parks but under the proposed ordinance “no person shall be permitted to provide and distribute food to any species of waterfowl within any City park.”

If passed, the ordinance calls for violators to be “subject to a fine of not less than $25 plus court costs and not more than $750 plus court costs.”

The Moline Parks and Recreation Board already approved the changes at a meeting back in August.

The item is on the agenda for the Tuesday night meeting of the Moline City Council, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 619 16th Street in Moline.