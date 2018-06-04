Moline employee hit with gun during robbery, police asking for public's help in solving case

The Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a crime that happened last week.

Police say just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Moline police responded to the 2300 block of 41st Street for an armed robbery. Responding officers were told by a victim that one of the suspects hit the victim with a gun during the robbery. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects allegedly used crowbars to try and gain access to the video gambling machines at the location but were unsuccessful. Police say the suspects were able to get away with a small amount of money.

The police are asking for our community's assistance in solving this crime. Any person with information regarding this crime who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. You may also contact Detective Kluever at 309-524-2162.