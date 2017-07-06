Moline father not happy with punishment for baby formula thieves

A father is speaking out after two juveniles were caught on camera taking baby formula off of his porch. The theft happened back in May in the 1300 block of 13th Street.

In the surveillance video supplied by the father, Luke Shuck, you can clearly see two people take the boxes off the porch. Police told

TV-6 the family had a special order of fortified baby formula delivered to their home. They also told TV-6 that officials identified the juveniles within the same month.

In an interview with TV-6, Shuck says he not happy with punishment the two are facing and is calling for more.

"I can't understand it. I just talked to the state prosecutor and she said it was presented to her as an ordinance violation not as a juvenile court matter. So when I leave here, I'm going to get a hold of the police department, the investigating officer, Michael Griffin. Detective Michael Griffin and ask him what the heck is going on."

"What I want is two things, I want an apology. Not just an I'm sorry. I want a written apology and I want $288 which is the value of what they stole."

Shuck says he wants that money donated to the women's abuse shelter.

Moline Police say in the eyes of the juvenile court, the consequence for this theft could be punished similar shoplifting, especially if the juveniles have no priors.