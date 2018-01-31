Moline fire department installs free smoke detectors as part of state program

The state of Illinois has a new fire safety program called "Be Alarmed". It's the first year for the program and it provides Illinois citizens with free smoke detectors.

Janet Maddelein is one of those residents on the receiving end of a smoke alarm.

She's lived in Moline for over forty years and says her smoke detectors are several years old.

"We've only had ours gone off a few times and it's always because of cooking," she jokes.

Fortunately, Maddelein and her family has never experienced a house fire. But she admits it's something more individuals should be more concerned about.

"I feel as though maybe a lot of people don't even think about it," she says.

Moline Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel says winter time is often a time when fires are frequent which is why this is a good time for the program to begin.

Spiegel replaces old smoke detectors with brand new ones that have batteries which last up to ten years.

"When we install the detectors we try and keep them next to the sleeping areas mainly," Spiegel explains. "In the hallways and bedrooms if we can."

In addition to the smoke detectors, Moline fire department gives safety tips and information to homeowners.

"Hopefully this program will continue to go on for however long we need it," Spiegel says.

Homeowners say they are grateful to the free service provided for them.

"It makes me feel good that they're interested enough in people and the city to do this for them," says Maddelein.

To qualify for free smoke detectors, you must be a Moline resident, own, and live in a home in the city.

There are about sixty people on the installation waiting list. To add your name, call the Moline Fire Department at 309-524-2266.