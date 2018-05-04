Moline firefighters test out their extracation skills in final exam

Moline firefighters put their skills to the test, using extrication equipment to complete their certification. This was the final practical exam for 12 Moline firefighters who are involved in the Vehicle Machinery Operations class, it's a state certification through the fire marshall's office.

Firefighters were given a real-life scenario of a 4 car pile up with crash test dummies representing a family of victims. Each firefighters knowledge of the process was put to the test.

"This job gets your adrenaline pumping quite a bit," said Firefighter Paramedic, Patrick Dusenberry. He was of 2 leaders during the training, he says teamwork was key throughout. "When we come upon these things we don't want to overreact we kind of want to think things through."

To make an intense situation more challenging, all eyes are on each team, taking notes, grading every move. Moline Fire officials say this training will give them an idea of what could happen at any given time.

"They need to be aware of the hazards with all of the construction that's going on in the Quad Cities between the I-74 bridge and John Deere road," said Moline Training officer, Jamie Hudson. "We just responded to a crash with the Bettendorf Fire Department, so this scenario is very likely."

Teams, climb through small spaces and cut through windows to get to the victims, pulling each one out in 1 hour and 5 minutes. It was a training that normally takes 2 hours to complete.

The 12 men were tested on extraction and efficiency, but officials say what made them stand out was their teamwork. "You need to understand that if you train like you fight, you'll fight like you train, so we made them prepare that this week," Hudson.

Moline fire officials say they now plan to hold this training annually.

