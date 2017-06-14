Moline funeral home retires more than 300 American flags

June 14 is a day to honor the American flag. Went Funeral Home in Moline takes the opportunity to retire American flags dropped off throughout the year.

The Wendt’s, who come from a long line of service, say the tradition is one they are proud to be a part of.

“It’s part of the reason I'm proud of being a vet,” said Patrick Wendt. “I supported that flag throughout the world.”

It was an emotional day for the Vietnam War veteran.

“You see the sacrifice of all the men that have gone before us and died and been maimed for our freedom, and it's symbolic,” Wendt said as ashes of flags burned behind him. “That's why it brings tears to our eyes.”

He says Flag Day is all about the stars and stripes.

“We can remember our veterans but this is for our flag. That's why we're doing it.”

More than 300 flags were properly disposed of.

Wendt's brother, Earl, is the director of Wendt Funeral Home where they collect flags that have faded and torn as they stand proudly over homes and in front of graves.

“They need to be retired,” Earl Wendt said. “And that's what we're doing. We're retiring flags today. And we are doing the proper retirement.”

The final goodbye consists of the national anthem, a salute, and taps before each flag is tossed into the flames.

“Only way to properly honor the flag is to get rid of it in a very special ceremonial way,” Patrick said.

Wendt Funeral Home began collecting flags after Moline’s American Legion Post closed.

“We think it's a great honor the American Legion saw fit to use us as a depository for the flags,” Earl said.

The family has a long history of service.

“Wendt line has been in virtually every war we ever fought, starting with the revolution,” Patrick said.

And the Wendt's say they are honored to take care of America’s greatest symbol.

“We're proud Americans, we're proud of our flag,” Patrick said.

Flags are collected at the funeral home 24/7. A depository box sits in the parking lot.