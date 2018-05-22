Moline hears 3rd round of bids for Spiegel building

Nestled between the existing I74 bridge and the construction eventually replacing it sits the vacant Spiegel building.

It serves as a reminder of Moline’s industrial past, but the city has had trouble finding a group willing to develop it.

“The challenge is the schedule of the bridge construction,” said Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe.

“We were never able to come to a deal because the developer was hesitant to start the project before the bridge was finished,” he said of past bids.

The new bridge will shift east of the Spiegel building making it a focal point entering Moline’s downtown.

“[The Spiegel building] kind of shows the history of downtown Moline, and then new construction, you feed back into the existing downtown Moline, so we think this is a really key piece to the redevelopment in that area that’s opening up,” Forsythe said.

Tuesday, May 22, city staff and Renew Moline held a meeting to review the third round of bid presentations by Keller Williams and Heart of America. The latter was the only group to show up.

Their vice president, Kirk Whalen, detailed a plan to turn the building into a mixed-use space for retail, development and potential offices. But he said it is hard to commit to a plan until bridge work is complete.

“Until that bridge is up and the old one down it’s really impossible to say what that market is going to be at that time,” Whalen said. “And as I said, one of the things we react to is what is the market at that time.”

According to Forsythe, demolition on the old bridge is set to begin in 2019. The part adjacent to the Spiegel building is expected to be destroyed in 2019 and 2020, and the part of the bridge over the river will disappear in 2021.

“2020 really, that’s when everything will change, that’s when the view corridors will open up and people will understand truly what it is, and then you can start to market it,” Whalen said.

After the meeting, Forsythe said Whalen brought up some valid points, but the ultimate decision on if this project can move forward with an uncertain timeline will be up to city council.

“I think now because the city owns the building we need to make some decisions on moving forward. And as [Whalen] indicated you know their preference would be to wait, the city’s may be to move sooner so it’s all in negotiations,” Forsythe said.

