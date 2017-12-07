Moline hopes new restaurant spurs business around South Park Mall

It is no secret that South Park Mall in Moline has had its struggles.

“The retail environment in the country is difficult with Amazon and online shopping, so it's been a challenge,” said City of Moline Development Director Ray Forsythe.

He says the construction on John Deere Road has made things additionally difficult.

“Our sales tax numbers have been hurt by the lack of ability to get to these places,” he said.

But Forsythe thinks things are looking up for that area. Last month, lanes reopened on John Deere Road, and Monday a new Olive Garden restaurant opens on the mall’s outlying property.

It is part of the plans the mall’s owners have been putting into motion for quite some time.

“Interestingly Macerich when they purchased the mall they approached the city like within days of taking ownership of the mall,” Forsythe said. “They sat down with the city administrator, and the mayor, and myself and asked us you know what the city was looking for from the mall. We gave them a laundry list of things we'd like to see, one of which was an Olive Garden, cause that was like the number one restaurant that the residents asked for.”

Forsyth says this is the start of new beginnings for the area surrounding the mall.

“So what Macerich is doing to the mall is they're bringing opportunities for the exterior of the mall, so these outlying properties, but then they're also starting like they did with Dick's Sporting Goods, they have their own entrance so it feels like its own store, yet you can get into the mall.”

The company took over south park mall around five years ago and invested roughly $28 million in renovations. Forsythe says the city has already seen a change.

“The stores that are in South Park are actually doing well and sales tax collection in South Park is higher than it was before renovations,” Forsythe says.

He hopes this success helps encourage more to take a chance on South Park Mall.

“Now they can use those results to go out and recruit other retailers and say look if we can make it here in south park mall you can make it here as well,” Forsythe said.

A new strip mall is also expected across from the mall on the Mills Chevrolet lot. The developer is expected to begin work on that this winter with new stores and restaurants moving in sometime next year.

