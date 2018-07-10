Moline house fire displaces two

The Red Cross is helping two people after their home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Moline Fire says they were called to the 1400 block of 11th Street A in Moline around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 10.

Fire officials say the homeowners were sleeping downstairs when they heard a smoke alarm upstairs. When they tried to go upstairs, the stairwell was filled with smoke. They got out with their two dogs and called 911.

The fire chief believes the damage was contained to the second floor and says the flames were put out quickly. He does believe the house is salvageable.

