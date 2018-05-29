Moline house fire may be linked to weekend thunderstorm

Stormy weather may have touched off a series of events leading to a house fire in Moline over the weekend. According to a news release from the Moline Fire Department, a thunderstorm on Sunday, May 27, 2018, blew down a tree limb, which tore down the electrical service line to a home on 12th Avenue. The homeowner was investigating when she smelled smoke and noticed a haze inside the home and called for help.

Firefighters found a fire in a second-floor bedroom of the home. Damage from the fire, smoke, and water is estimated at $90,000. Because utilities had to be shut off, the home is considered uninhabitable. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

