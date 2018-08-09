Moline looking to hire school crossing guards

Soon, students will be heading back to class in the Moline-Coal Valley School district, but something important is not yet in place. The Moline Police Department says they are in need of crossing guards.

The city is advertising for positions at elementary and middle schools. Crossing guards can work before school or after school or both. They can even work as an alternate.

These are paid positions with $10 for one shift per day or $20 for shifts before and after school. The shifts at elementary schools are 7:30 - 7:50 a.m. and 2:40 to 3 p.m. Middle school shifts are from 7:45 - 8:05 a.m. and 3:04 - 3:24 p.m.

You can apply online or contact Leah Miller at 309 524-2069 or lmiller@moline.il.us

Police say they are trying to get up to full staff and fill the openings with good, quality candidates to help protect school children on their way to and from school.