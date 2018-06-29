Moline man arrested after early morning stabbing

One man is injured and another in custody after an early morning stabbing in Moline.

Police were called to the 2400 block of 16th Street for a report of a fight involving multiple subjects. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. Police say he was stabbed as a result of the fight with a pocket knife.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Jameaal D. Lovelady of Moline, for Aggravated Battery.

The Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division is reviewing the case with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding formal criminal charges against Lovelady.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.