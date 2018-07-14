Moline man arrested with methamphetamine

Moline Police arrest 48-year-old Scott Allen Schild of Moline for possessing methamphetamine and cash according to a Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group press release.

Police say Schild was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and felony resisting arrest. He was arrested on John Deere Road near the intersection of 41st Street.

Rock Island County search warrants were served to Schild and his vehicle. The press release says 480 grams of ice methamphetamine and $541 dollars were seized.

Schild is now in the Rock Island County jail.