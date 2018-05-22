Moline man charged after execution of search warrant

The Moline Police Department began conducting an investigation in the 200 block 45th Street, Moline after receiving numerous complaints regarding possible illegal activity at the residence.

The Moline Police Department’s Community Policing Unit and the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and located several firearms, cannabis and controlled substances.

One of the firearms, a Sig Sauer 9MM was previously reported stolen to the Bettendorf Police Department.

Donavan J. Johnson, 24, of Moline was charged with Four counts of Armed Violence, One count of Possession of Stolen Firearm, One count of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and One count Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis. Johnson is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 cash only bond.