Moline man reaches 100-gallon blood donation milestone

Mr. Terry Calhoun will hit a big milestone tomorrow. He plans to donate his 100th gallon of blood at the Mississippi Valley River Blood Center’s Moline donor center.

Each donation is credited as one pint, so 100 gallons means Calhoun has made 800 donations. It’s an accomplishment only a handful of donors in the Quad Cities have reached.

According to Kirby Winn,

Director of Public Relations at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Mr. Calhoun’s donations pre-date electronic records. The donation center was able to find more than 200 donations before 1989.

Calhoun turned 80-years-old this year. He will make his donation at 1:15 pm Thursday at the Moline Donor Center.

Calhoun plans to have a blood drive at his church in September.

