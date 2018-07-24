Moline man stabbed multiple times in fight; police arrest suspect

Police have arrested a suspect in a fight that sent a man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a fight at 4th Street and 3rd Avenue Monday, June 23, 2018, around 9:15 p.m.

Several witnesses reported that one person been stabbed and another man was fleeing the scene in a white, Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Officers spotted the vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It wound up on a dead end street in the 900 block of 33rd Street where the suspect abandoned the car and ran away.

After a lengthy search, the suspect was found in the area of 2nd Avenue and 16th Street. Police arrested 26-year-old Joseph Ramos of Rock Island on a charge of aggravated battery and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Milan, Ill.

Meanwhile, the victim, a 44-year-old Moline resident, was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

