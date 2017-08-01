Moline native sets out to swim English Channel

Moline High School head swim coach Craig Frederiksen is setting out to swim the English Channel.

Frederiksen has been training at the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline for the 21-mile swim.

He expects to make the attempt on or around August 28th.

Frederiksen has chartered an authorized boat and captain, to comply with the Channel Swimming Association.

His personal support crew will include a nutritionist, an EMT, his coach, and his father.

The public is invited to "Swim with Craig" Friday, August 4th from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline.

He will speak about his upcoming swim and years of preparation.

Fellow YMCA members and staff have been supporting Frederiksen through the "Swim with Craig" challenge.

The Two Rivers YMCA says thirty participants logged more than 850 miles over the three-month challenge from May 1 to July 31.