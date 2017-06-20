Moline neighborhood watch group to focus on kids

People living in Moline’s Bluffs neighborhood say they have seen their fair share of vandalism.

“A lot of things seem to be moving this way towards Moline,” said Bluffs neighbor Tim Wirth.

“We've had some break-ins. You know, people get FedEx and UPS deliveries and the kids go up and take [it] off their porch,” Amy Wirth said.

Although they say nothing horrible has happened Bluffs parents and neighbors want to be proactive in solving the problem.

“We don't want the crime going on, but we also want the community to come together, you know, give everyone something to have some pride in,” Tim Wirth said.

Group founder Sue Normoyle says the Bluffs neighborhood watch has been active since 2010.

“In the past, we've had speakers from every department of the city, we've had the K9 dog, we've had planting the plants,” Normoyle said.

But she recognized it was time to reenergize the community.

“Hopefully we’ve got new blood and go get 'em. More power to ‘em,” she said.

“We’re going to target things more towards kids to get them out of the house, meet the adults in the neighborhood, or parents meeting parents, or kids meeting kids,” said neighbor Justin Harvey of the groups new ideas.

The neighborhood watch plans to combine community bonding and vigilance.

“I think we're planning on having like two things a month,” said Amy Wirth. “You know we'll have our meeting where we can address issues as far as crime in the neighborhood. But then we want to have one event a month, again a weeny roast, where we have the city involved with the fire trucks.”

“We’re not going to be marching the streets with groups of flashlights or anything,” Harvey said. “It’s more we want the vandals or the troubled kids to know that you know we are a close knit community and we are going to be watching out for each other's property.”

The group holds its meetings at Trinity Lutheran Church every third Tuesday of the month.

They are planning one of their first neighborhood events for September

