Moline organization ends caregiver support program

Sarah Campos has been married to her husband Rupert for more than 60 years. But the past few have been tough ones.

“He had a stroke in 2015 and then he had another one in 2016,” the Moline woman said.

Since then, Campos's husband has faced seizers and been diagnosed with dementia.

“Each day is different,” she said. “Each day they act differently.”

Campos says it has been tough. She was her husband’s primary caregiver until recent events put him in a nursing home.

In fact, Campos says she would have not been able to keep him at home for as long as she did without the support she was able to get through Alternatives for the Older Adult.

“Alternatives I think were the first people there,” she said.

Among other things, the organization offers support to those who are taking care of older adults. Campos has been going to a support group they hold since June of 2015.

“They have been so helpful to me,” she said. “It lets you know that other people are going through the same emotions and the same problems.”

Campos says it has made all the difference in caring for her husband.

“I think mentally my mental health in dealing with him has been so much better.”

But others in similar situations might not be so lucky.

“The caregiver support was primarily funded through the United Way funds and we don't have any support funds to continue on our own,” said Kathy Weinman, CEO of Alternatives.

Earlier this year, United Way of the Quad Cities reassessed which programs would get funds. Thirteen lost funding previously provided by United Way, including Alternatives’ caregiver support program.

Weinman says they had no additional funds to pull from because of the two-year budget crisis that plagued Illinois. She says they are still waiting for reimbursements.

“It is our goal to kind of knit back what we’ve lost in this Illinois environment that we’ve been in, to knit debt back certainly in the next few years,” Weinman said.

Until then, she says the caregiver support program has to be cut. It will no longer exist come 2018.

“We have notified all of the caregivers,” Weinman said. “We're working with each one to create kind of a transition plan.”

She says they work closely with the Alzheimer's Association and the Illinois Agency on Ageing, but she believes this is a loss for the community.

“Even with other providers who can provide it, it isn’t enough,” Weinman said.

United Way of the Quad Cities says it reevaluates distribution of funds each year. Although funding for some programs like the Alternatives caregiver support was cut, United Way is providing help to ten new programs.