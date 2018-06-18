Moline police find man dead during welfare check

The Moline Police Department has opened up a death investigation after finding a 23-year-old man dead next to a residence.

Police were called to the 2600 block of 16th Street in Moline just before 5:20 a.m. on Monday, June 18.

Upon arrival officers located the man on the ground next to a residence. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

An autopsy is scheduled to determined the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.