Moline police investigating after carjacking and kidnapping of elderly victim

Moline police are investigating after a 71-year-old victim was kidnapped during a carjacking incident Monday night. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities.

Police say just before 9:45 p.m., two suspects approached a car that had a 71-year-old female passenger inside. Police say the driver entered a gas station, leaving the car running.

Police say the suspects said they had a gun and got into the car, stealing the car and kidnapping the 71-year-old victim.

The victim was found unharmed in Davenport, but officers have not located the suspects or the car.

The car is a 2011 blue Kia Soul with Illinois registration N60 7717.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.