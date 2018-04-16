UPDATE: Moline police investigating after early morning robbery at Burke Cleaners

UPDATE: The Moline Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Burke Cleaners with a pair of scissors.

Police say they were called at 7 a.m. to the business after a male, described as a white male with blonde hair entered the business demanding money from the cash register. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and was around 35-40 years old.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and has not been located.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

ORIGINAL: Police are investigating in Moline after the Burke Cleaners on the Avenue of the Cities was robbed.

Burke Cleaners tells TV-6 they were robbed shortly after they opened Monday morning. TV-6 has reached out to the Moline Police Department and we are waiting to hear back.

No injuries have been reported.

