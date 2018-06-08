Moline police need help identifying two garage burglars

The Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who they say broke into a garage.

On Thursday, May 31 a garage in the 500 block of 16th Avenue in Moline was burglarized. The victim found his overhead door was wide open and the only thing he could see that was missing was a black and yellow voltage tester. The tester was valued at $40 and the overhead garage door sustained about $200 in damages.

The two suspects are seen on surveillance video. One of the suspects is described as light complexioned Hispanic and the other suspect is a white male. Both suspects appear to be in their late teens or early 20's.

If you have information, call the tip line 309-762-9500, submit your tip here or tap the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.