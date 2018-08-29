Moline police officer awarded Life Saving Award

A Moline police officer is being recognized after his life-saving capabilities. Officer Eric Brown was awarded the Moline Police Department's Life Saving Award on Tuesday evening.

On July 27, Officer Brown responded to a report of a person not breathing. Upon arrival, Officer Brown performed CPR until the Moline Fire Department was able to arrive and take over.

The victim has made a full recovery thanks to Officer Brown and the Moline Firefighters Association.

Great job Officer Brown!