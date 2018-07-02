Moline police searching for Kye Karn who has been missing since Thursday

The Moline Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Cedar Rapids.

Police say a Moline resident, 25-year-old Kye M. Karn, was last seen in Cedar Rapids on Thursday while he was visiting friends.

Karn reportedly left the home he was at on foot and has not been seen since.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kye please contact your local law enforcement agency so we can reconnect him with family.

At this time there is no criminal investigation regarding Kye’s disappearance. Kye’s family is worried and wants to make contact with Kye.