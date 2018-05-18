Moline police searching for man they say stole batteries from Trevor True Value

Moline police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole multiple items from Trevor True Value.

According to officials, the suspect made multiple visits to the store and had recently stolen 3-Dewalt lithium battery packs which are valued at $350.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, weighing 200-pounds and about 6'1". He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt, a dark stocking cap, dark tennis shoes and blue jeans. He rides a black and white bicycle.

If you have information submit your tip here, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or tap the free app P3 Tips.