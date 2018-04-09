Moline police searching for men wanted in connection with stolen drone from Target

Moline Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with stealing a drone and other items from a Target in Moline.

On Tuesday, March 6 one of the men ripped security tags off of a drone valued at $350, a $150 drone battery and concealed them in his pants. Officials believe the other suspect took phone accessories.

One male is seen wearing a green/grey flat-bill hat, black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The other male is seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and has a large beard. The two men left the area in white 4-door Pontiac, with two additional people in the car with them.

If you can help with this case call the tip line 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.