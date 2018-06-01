Moline police searching for suspect they say stole three pairs of glasses from LensCrafters

After three pairs of eyeglasses were stolen from the LensCrafters in Moline, police are searching for a suspect.

The man is seen on video placing the frames inside a paper Biaggi's restaurant bag. He is described as "possibly of mixed race" wearing a gray Adidas ball cap, green shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

The Prada and Versace frames he allegedly took are worth approximately $1,000.

If you know who this man is, you're urged to contact the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online. You could earn a cash reward.