Moline police searching for three bulldog puppies who were stolen from residence

Police are searching for three stolen American Bulldog puppies out of Moline after they were stolen on Wednesday.

The Moline Police Department is helping the family in locating the three who are all 6 months old. The three were stolen from a residence near Stephen's Park.

There are two male puppies and one female puppy. The female is light brown, one male is black and tan and the other is light brown.

Anyone that has information regarding the missing puppies is asked to contact the Moline Police Criminal Investigations at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.