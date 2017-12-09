Moline residents took a stand against hate

Many QCA residents spent their mornings exploring why people hate and how to address the root issues.

The "Hate: We Shall Overcome" symposium was hosted by One Human Family.

Members of different faith communities, the Child Abuse Council and local leaders gathered to identify why people hate and how to eliminate it.

One Human Family was inspired to hold the event after white supremacist hate propaganda was distributed across the QCA.

The keynote speaker was a former skinhead while incarcerated became friends with the people he used to hate.

Frank Meeink shared his advice for dealing with the issue. He told TV6, "when people started treating me like a human being, it changed everything, it changed the game, it changed how I could think. People show me empathy and when you show someone empathy, it is the greatest weapon ever given to us to fight hate."

During the event, attendees spoke about respectfully confronting hate, prevention tactics, how to identify propaganda, eliminating racism, and getting to know people from different backgrounds.

