Moline sponsors shopping trip to suburban Chicago

Who wants to go shopping at IKEA? The City of Moline is sponsoring a bus trip to suburban Chicago for shopping at stores that aren't available in the Quad Cities.

Participants can shop at IKEA, Whole Foods, Crate & Barrel Trader Joe's and Woodfield Mall. The bus is scheduled to depart Moline on Saturday, Nov. 3rd. It will make a couple of stops and pickups before returning to the Quad Cities.

Board the bus at Moline Public Works, 3635 4th Avenue at 7:30 a.m. and return at 9:30 p.m.

Space is limited. The cost is $35 per person. Call 309-524-2424 or visit www.molineparks.com to sign up.

