Moline stabbing victim recovers, lives in fear

Nearly one week after being stabbed five times during an attack outside his Moline home, John Hebert lives in fear with his family.

"I was scared," John Hebert said. "I was beyond scared. I knew anything good was not going to come out of it. I was terrified."

Hebert was attacked on July 23 when he says he confronted a man who was lurking in the bushes near their apartment.

"I have a young child upstairs," Hebert said. "I came downstairs to confront him. I thought that I was doing the right thing. He started coming at me and I ran back and I fell right. He started stabbing me in the face."

Hebert was stabbed five times, twice in the stomach, once in the face, once in the back of the neck and once in his arm.

"My brother picked me up and carried me over here to the end of the driveway where I laid down and I told him to tell my wife and kid that I love them because I didn't think I was going to make it because the blood was squirting out of the side of my neck," Hebert said.

Paramedics took Hebert to the hospital where he received nearly 90 stitches and staples in his wounds.

Several witnessed told police they saw the suspect, Joseph Ramos, 26, leaving the scene in a white, Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The car was reported stolen out of Milan, Ill.

"He wanted to hurt somebody and it ended up being me," Hebert said.

Hebert told TV6 that Ramos drove the stolen car towards his body as he laid in the driveway. Officers spotted the vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It wound up on a dead end street in the 900 block of 33rd Street where the Ramos abandoned the car and ran away. After a lengthy search, the suspect was found in the area of 2nd Avenue and 16th Street.

Hebert's wife Leesa was the first to notice Ramos before she left for the grocery store. When she returned, she was not expecting to arrive at a crime scene.

"I realized it was my husband lying there in a pile of blood and he wasn't responding and that is when I started screaming," Hebert said. "I really thought he was dead."

The couple now live in fear with their son, wondering if Ramos might come back.

"I hope you pay for what you've done to me," John said. "I really do."

Ramos, of Rock Island, is charged with aggravated battery and possession of stolen property.