Moline targeted for flyer distribution by National Alliance

The Moline Police Department has received complaints regarding subjects placing flyers from the National Alliance on parked vehicles. The flyers contain derogatory and racially biased speech directed towards minorities.

National Alliance believes that "no multi-racial society can be a truly healthy society, and no government which is not wholly responsible to a single racial entity can be a good government." Their stated goal is to establish an Aryan Society.

"While the message contained in the flyers is protected under the First Amendment" Detective Michale Griffin stated, "we do not condone the spread of hatred or racially biased speech aimed to undermine the values of our society."

Griffin recommends that If you find pamphlets for any group of which you do not agree with their message, to simply discard the item in your garbage.

