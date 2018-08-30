Moline to close River Drive for I74 Bridge Construction

Moline is set to close River Drive from September 5th through the 21st for continued I74 Bridge Construction.

River Drive will be closed in both directions between 23rd Street and 19th Street in the City of Moline.

Eastbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 19th Street, eastbound 6th Avenue, northbound 23rd Street to River Drive. Westbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 23rd Street, westbound 4th Avenue, northbound 19th Street to River Drive.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and watch for construction signs in the work area.