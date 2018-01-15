Moline vehicle theft caught on video

This video shared by the Moline Police Department captured a vehicle theft that took place on Sunday night. It happened in the 400 block 54th St in Moline, around 7 p.m.

Police say they recovered the vehicle within an hour. They found it unoccupied in the 4800 block Avenue of the Cities.

Police issued a reminder to residents on their facebook page. "Remember each time you leave your vehicle: take your keys, take your valuables, lock the doors and help us eliminate these types of crimes in Moline."

