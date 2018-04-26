Moline woman attacked by man armed with a hammer

A Moline woman is recovering after being attacked by a man armed with a hammer. Police say on Thursday, April 26th around 4 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of Pine Ridge Court for a home invasion.

Police says a man entered the home armed with a hammer and struck a woman inside. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but they were able to track him down a short time later.

The victim, a 31 year old woman, who told police she had been in a previous relationship with the suspect, was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police arrested 27 year old Jose Chapol-Polito of Moline. He is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.