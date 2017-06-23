Moline woman charged with filing a false police report in DUI arrest

A Moline woman has been charged with making a false report in connection with a recent DUI arrest.

According to Illinois State Police, 44-year-old Zabina Buchanan was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in April of 2017. The Trooper stopped her for traveling the wrong way on a one-way street in Moline.

During her arrest and upon arrival at the Rock Island County Jail, ISP says Buchanan made several claims of sexual assault by the arresting trooper. After an ISP investigation, it was determined the claim against the trooper was false.

The Rock Island County State's Attorney filed a charge of disorderly conduct against Buchanan and she was arrested on June 23, 2017.