Moline's Ben Butterworth Parkway reopened Friday. The city hired a construction firm to resurface the bike and walking path at a cost of $250,000. Regular users said the new path was well worth the wait.

Jennie Pacheco said, "It's really nice, it's even, there's no cracks or anything so it's really nice, I think they did a beautiful job."

Dozens of users were already out on the path after a short city ceremony.