Funeral services announced for Mollie Tibbetts

Funeral services for Mollie Tibbetts will be held this weekend.

"Mass of the Resurrection for Mollie Tibbetts" will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium of the BGM High School in Brooklyn.

20-year-old Mollie had been the focus of a search that gained national attention after she disappeared from Brooklyn on July 18.

Mollie's body was found in an area of rural Poweshiek County, about five miles away from Brooklyn.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, had been held since Tuesday on a $5 million cash-only bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Investigators say that Rivera followed Mollie while she was jogging the night of July 18th and approached her, running along side her as she threatened to call police. At that point, Rivera tells investigators that he blacked out and when he came to, he realized Mollie was in the trunk of the vehicle he was driving. He said he drove to the rural area, about a 15 minute drive from Brooklyn, and left her in a field.

Officials used security camera video in the area to track down Rivera. He then led investigators to her body early Tuesday morning.