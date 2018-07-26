Mollie Tibbetts investigators search Iowa farm

State agents investigating the disappearance of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts have been searching in a small Iowa town of 63 people.

Investigators have canvassed a hog farm in Guernsey, about ten miles southeast of Tibbett’s hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt tells KWQC that during the farm search “nothing of any value was discovered.”

Mortvedt did not say what led investigators to the farm.

He says agents are now working to piece together data from Tibbett’s social media accounts and “trying to decipher all of it.”

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was last seen on the evening of July 18 after going out for a jog in Brooklyn.

Investigators say neither Tibbetts’ boyfriend nor her brothers are considered suspects in the case.